Buddhist monks braving arctic conditions near end of 2,300-mile ‘Walk for Peace’

The Brief The monks are completing a 120-day, 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace" from Texas to Washington, D.C. Despite extreme winter weather, the pilgrimage has drawn massive crowds and overwhelming public support across seven states. The group aims to spread a message of national healing, mindfulness, and the power of shared human kindness.



The group of Buddhist monks and their faithful canine companion, Aloka, arrived in snowy Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Sunday as they enter the final leg of their 2,300-mile cross-country "Walk for Peace."

Their journey has drawn massive crowds, and their message of national healing has resonated in every town they have touched.

What we know:

The monks walked through 21-degree weather, through snow, sleet, and over glazed roadways. "The weather was harsh—the kind that makes every step deliberate, every breath visible in the frozen air," a Facebook post shared to their page reads. "And yet, even in this cold, we have been surrounded by warmth."

The monks say despite the ice storm, people came out to the roadway to commune. They described seeing faces through ‘the white curtain of snow—smiling, welcoming, offering what they could."

"From near and far, in person and in spirit, we have felt you walking beside us," the post continued. "When we began this journey, we never imagined this. We couldn't have dreamed of the overwhelming love and support that would meet us along the way. It has been unexpected, humbling, more than we ever thought possible."

Big picture view:

The 120-day pilgrimage began in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2025. The group, led by the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, is scheduled to arrive at their final destination in Washington, D.C., in mid-February.

Local perspective:

Now on day 92, the monks have traveled through seven states, including Georgia during the holiday season, offering a glimmer of hope ringing in the new year.

What they're saying:

The monks thanked everyone who came out to support them on their way and to the various agencies who have helped to facilitate their walk safely.

"This journey began with hope, but you have given us something greater: the lived experience of human kindness, the proof that when people come together with shared intention, extraordinary things become possible," the post reads.