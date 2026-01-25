Buddhist monks braving arctic conditions near end of 2,300-mile ‘Walk for Peace’

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Newton County, Henry County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County
8
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Butts County, Jasper County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clayton County, Murray County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Barrow County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Jackson County, Oglethorpe County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Coweta County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Butts County, Dawson County, Walton County, Madison County, Troup County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Haralson County, Towns County, Carroll County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Fannin County, Union County, Clarke County, South Fulton County, Newton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Pickens County, Hall County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Cherokee County, Greene County, Rabun County

Buddhist monks braving arctic conditions near end of 2,300-mile ‘Walk for Peace’

By
Published  January 25, 2026 9:41pm EST
North Carolina
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Buddhist monks and their companion dog, Aloka, trek through a winter storm to promote national healing and peace in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Jan. 25, 2026. (Walk For Peace Facebook page)

The Brief

    • The monks are completing a 120-day, 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace" from Texas to Washington, D.C.
    • Despite extreme winter weather, the pilgrimage has drawn massive crowds and overwhelming public support across seven states.
    • The group aims to spread a message of national healing, mindfulness, and the power of shared human kindness.

WAKE FOREST, NC - The group of Buddhist monks and their faithful canine companion, Aloka, arrived in snowy Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Sunday as they enter the final leg of their 2,300-mile cross-country "Walk for Peace."

Their journey has drawn massive crowds, and their message of national healing has resonated in every town they have touched.

What we know:

The monks walked through 21-degree weather, through snow, sleet, and over glazed roadways. "The weather was harsh—the kind that makes every step deliberate, every breath visible in the frozen air," a Facebook post shared to their page reads. "And yet, even in this cold, we have been surrounded by warmth."

The monks say despite the ice storm, people came out to the roadway to commune. They described seeing faces through ‘the white curtain of snow—smiling, welcoming, offering what they could."

"From near and far, in person and in spirit, we have felt you walking beside us," the post continued. "When we began this journey, we never imagined this. We couldn't have dreamed of the overwhelming love and support that would meet us along the way. It has been unexpected, humbling, more than we ever thought possible."

Big picture view:

The 120-day pilgrimage began in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2025. The group, led by the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, is scheduled to arrive at their final destination in Washington, D.C., in mid-February.

Local perspective:

Now on day 92, the monks have traveled through seven states, including Georgia during the holiday season, offering a glimmer of hope ringing in the new year.

What they're saying:

The monks thanked everyone who came out to support them on their way and to the various agencies who have helped to facilitate their walk safely.

"This journey began with hope, but you have given us something greater: the lived experience of human kindness, the proof that when people come together with shared intention, extraordinary things become possible," the post reads.

The Source: The details in this article come from the monk's official Walk for Peace page and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

North CarolinaWinter WeatherReligionNews