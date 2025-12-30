Walk for Peace arrives in Decatur today | What you need to know

The Brief Buddhist monks arrive in Decatur this afternoon as part of a cross-country Walk for Peace Large crowds and road closures expected beginning at 1 p.m. Journey aims to promote peace, mindfulness, and healing nationwide



A group of Buddhist monks on a cross-country Walk for Peace will arrive in DeKalb County this afternoon, drawing large crowds and prompting several road closures in the Decatur area.

What we know:

The monks’ journey, which has gained a massive following on social media, spans roughly 2,300 miles over 120 days and aims to promote peace, healing, mindfulness, and happiness through simplicity. Organizers say more than 1,000 people gathered Monday in Fayette County to welcome the monks, marking the largest turnout so far.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the walk resonates with many Americans seeking unity and reflection.

"I think it’s so important for the monks to walk and for us to support them," one supporter said. "It’s reminiscent of the civil rights movement and everything that happened before. We need peace, and we need joy together."

Joining the monks is Aloka, known as the "peace dog," who first accompanied them in India and has remained by their side throughout the journey.

Arrival time and road closures

The monks are expected to arrive in Decatur around 3 p.m. Road closures will begin at 1 p.m., impacting West Trinity Place between Water Street and Commerce Drive, with limited access from Atlanta Avenue and U.S. 421. Swanton Way will be closed from Ponce de Leon Place to West Trinity Place, with minor closures also expected along Electric Avenue.

Lunch stop

Before they arrive at the Beacon Municipal Complex on Electric Avenue, they will stop for lunch at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur. Visiting hours with the monks will be from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials urge those planning to attend to arrive early due to parking limitations and traffic disruptions.

NOTE: Times above are not guaranteed. The monks are often delayed by various factors on the road and could be late. They offer a "live" map to track their progress each day. Click here for the map.

Do not bring donations

Please note that the monks are no longer able to accept donations from the public while walking, according to a post on their social media accounts. The monks say they are deeply grateful for the tremendous kindness, care and material offerings, but their escort vehicles are now filled with donations. For those wishing to show their support, they are encouraging "peaceful prayers." Additionally, they do accept monetary donations.

Other stops in Georgia

On Wednesday, the monks will stop for an extended period of time at Wat Lao Buddha Khanti Temple in Snellville to visit with Phra Ajarnh Maha Dam Phommasan, who was badly injured and lost his leg, during the early days of the Walk for Peace.

The temple is asking for those who wish to attend to please carpool since they have limited space and they do not have a great deal of handicap parking spots. They are also asking that the public give the monks time to rest, eat and prepare to greet the public and do not come before 1 p.m. They are also advising everyone to "bundle up" in case it is cold outside.

Future stops in Georgia appear to include Lithonia, Athens, and Elberton. Exact locations have not been released at this time. A map of their entire journey with possible stops can be viewed by clicking here.

The Walk for Peace is expected to reach Washington, D.C., in February.

How to follow the monks

For those who are unable to attend any gatherings in person, the monks are very active on social media, livestreaming and posting multiple times per day.

Their dog, Aloka, who is also making the journey with the monks also has his own social media accounts.