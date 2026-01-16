Walk for Peace continues after brief reunion with Aloka the 'Peace Dog'

article

The Brief Buddhist monks continue their Walk for Peace through North Carolina after reuniting with Aloka, the "Peace Dog," following his surgery. The group is traveling north from the Charlotte area with planned stops in Concord and Greensboro on their way to Washington, D.C. Supporters have lined the route to greet the monks, who say the walk promotes peace, mindfulness and unity.



The reunion was quiet, gentle and unmistakably emotional. As a group of Buddhist monks continued their long Walk for Peace through the Charlotte area this week, they were joined once again by a familiar companion: Aloka, the dog whose presence has become a symbol of the journey itself.

The venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara and Aloka the Peace Dog lead Buddhist monks as they continue their Walk for Peace on January 15, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The monks are walking from Houston, Texas to Washington, D.C. spreading a message of m Expand

What we know:

Aloka, known as the "Peace Dog," was reunited with the monks Thursday after undergoing successful surgery just days earlier. The Indian pariah dog, whose name means "divine light" in Sanskrit, had been separated from the group while recovering from an injury he sustained earlier in the walk. The monks said the procedure, performed free of charge at a veterinary referral center in Charleston, took far less time than expected and marked the beginning of a careful, gradual recovery.

"He is sleeping so soundly and calmly—it’s clear the healing is doing him wonders," a message posted to a page dedicated to Aloka read. "It is such a blessing to see him so relaxed and peaceful as we travel."

What's next:

The monks are now moving steadily north through North Carolina, one step at a time. After departing the Marion Diehl Recreation Center in south Charlotte, they made a midday stop at Sugar Creek Recreation Center, where hundreds gathered to greet them with flowers, prayers and quiet gestures of respect. Law enforcement escorted the group through parts of the city as crowds lined streets in Pineville, South Charlotte and the North End.

Their next lunch stop is near Concord, with the group continuing along U.S. 29 toward China Grove, where they will rest overnight. From there, the monks are expected to head northwest toward Greensboro, with planned breaks near High Point before continuing east to Raleigh and eventually north to Richmond. Their final destination is Washington, D.C.

Thursday marked Day 82 of what is expected to be a 120-day walk that began in Texas. The monks entered North Carolina from Georgia earlier this week after passing through the Central Savannah River Area. Each day begins before sunrise, with the group inviting the public to follow their progress through a live map shared online and to "walk with us in spirit."

The journey is now entering one of its more physically demanding phases. An arctic front is expected to bring bitter cold, with wind chills dropping into the teens and 20s along parts of the route. Despite the conditions, supporters of all ages continue to gather along the monks’ path, drawn by a message of peace, mindfulness and compassion.

Organizers have urged those wishing to observe the walk to do so respectfully — standing quietly, keeping a clear path, and following instructions from law enforcement. While the crowds have slowed traffic in some areas, many supporters say the moment is worth the pause.

Aloka has not rejoined the monks full-time just yet. After the joyful reunion with his beloved monks, he headed back to Charleston to continue his recovery while the monks continued their journey. He is expected to be back on the road soon, although a return date has not been given. However, after his return, he will be restricted to walking only brief periods of time until he has completely recovered.

The monks say the walk remains focused on its simple purpose: moving forward together, peacefully, one step at a time.

The monks are scheduled to reach Washington, D.C., in mid-February.

More about Aloka

The backstory:

Aloka is an Indian Pariah dog estimated to be about four years old. Originally a stray in India, he began his journey by simply following a group of Buddhist monks during a previous peace walk. Despite facing heat, rain, and injuries, he refused to leave their side, eventually earning a permanent place as a member of the group.

The Charleston Veterinary Referral Center, which handled Aloka's surgery, partners with the Veterinary Care Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides life-saving care to families facing financial hardship. Donors can contribute to this mission at charlestonvrc.com/cvrc-cares.

How to follow the monks

For those who are unable to attend any gatherings in person, the monks are very active on social media, livestreaming and posting multiple times per day.

Their dog, Aloka, who is also making the journey with the monks also has his own social media accounts.

Supporters may also donate directly to the monks' mission of mindfulness and nonviolence as they continue their journey toward Washington, D.C. Contributions are accepted through their fundraising page.