Aloka the 'Peace Dog' recovering from surgery, will rejoin monks' walk to D.C.

The Brief Aloka the "Peace Dog" is recovering from successful surgery to repair ligament damage in his right rear leg. The dog is expected to rejoin the monks' walk to Washington D.C. by the end of the week. Supporters can donate to the Veterinary Care Foundation or directly to the monks' mission for peace and nonviolence.



The dog, who was as much of an interest to people as were his Buddhist monk companions on their Walk for Peace, has undergone surgery in South Carolina.

What we know:

Aloka, the peace dog, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Charleston Veterinary Referral Center after a successful procedure to repair ligament damage on his right rear leg.

He is undergoing laser treatment, icing, and range-of-motion exercises as part of his post-op rehab.

In a video posted to his official Facebook page, his surgeon explained it is one of the most common problems for dogs, but the surgery is one of the most successful procedures.

What they're saying:

"He knows his job, and he wants to keep walking," his surgeon said in the video.

"The team at the center is doing a fantastic job helping him gain his strength back with gentle care," the group shared.

What's next:

Aloka is expected to rejoin his companions on their walk to Washington D.C. by the end of the week. Once back, he will still need to take it easy but is eager to return to his mission.

The nationwide journey reached the final stretch of South Carolina, nearing the North Carolina line on Tuesday. Day 80 of the trek began Jan. 13 with the group departing Great Falls and heading north toward Rock Hill via U.S. Highway 21. The team noted they are "getting very close to Charlotte, North Carolina" as the journey continues "one step at a time."

The backstory:

The journey is a multi-month trek intended to promote mindfulness and compassion. While the monks lead the spiritual mission, Aloka serves as a symbol of loyalty and the "heart" of the walk.

Aloka is an Indian Pariah dog estimated to be about four years old. Originally a stray in India, he began his journey by simply following a group of Buddhist monks during a previous peace walk. Despite facing heat, rain, and injuries, he refused to leave their side, eventually earning a permanent place as a member of the group.

SEE ALSO:

What you can do:

The CVRC partners with the Veterinary Care Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides life-saving care to families facing financial hardship. Donors can contribute to this mission at charlestonvrc.com/cvrc-cares.

Supporters may also donate directly to the monks' mission of mindfulness and nonviolence as they continue their journey toward Washington, D.C. Contributions are accepted through their fundraising page.