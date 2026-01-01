Buddhist monks ring in New Year in Georgia with ceremony during 2,300-mile journey
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A group of Buddhist monks departed Snellville on Thursday afternoon, heading north as they continued a 2,300-mile cross-country walk for peace toward Washington, D.C.
Where are the Buddhist monks now?
What we know:
The monks, who have been traveling through North Georgia all week, made a stop at a local temple Thursday morning. They held an offering ceremony to ring in the New Year before stopping for lunch in Gwinnett County.
The journey began in Fort Worth, Texas, in October. Since arriving in Georgia, the group has made several stops throughout metro Atlanta to promote their message of international harmony.
A large crowd gathered in Snellville to support the monks, with some supporters arriving as early as 6 a.m. One woman in attendance said the simplicity of the mission resonated with her.
Spreading peace across Georgia
What they're saying:
"There’s a lot going on nowadays," the woman said. "So, you know, for them to walk and show everybody, not just America but the world and, and just show that we can come together by doing something simple. It’s just walking, you know, it’s something that we do every day. But they’re doing this cross-country, and it’s just amazing."
Buddhist monks Walk for Peace route
What's next:
The monks are expected to wrap up the New Year's Day leg of their journey just northwest of Walnut Grove.
