Atlanta City Council declares spa shootings 'disaster incident'

After the spa shootings in March, donations to those directly impacted came in from all over the world.

Some of the mayhem occurred in Atlanta, and now the Atlanta City Council is taking a step to make sure every penny of those donations goes to the children and others whose lives were changed that day.

The rampage authorities say was committed by Robert Long made worldwide news.

After his assault in Cherokee County, investigators say he drove forty miles to Buckhead and continued shooting.

"The city is declaring the incident an emergency," said Jennifer Ide, whose district includes two spas.

Her motion approved by the council. The action will eliminate the taxes survivors would have to pay on the hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta is the group that will process donations.

Anyone who believes they qualify can find out more information by going to this website, AdvancingJustice-Atlanta.Org.

