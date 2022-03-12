Atlanta-area spa shootings: Victims families to gather for day of healing

It's been nearly one year since a lone gunman killed eight people at three Atlanta-area spas.

People will come together to pay tribute to the victims and their families on Community Remembrance Day, the weekend prior to the anniversary on March 16.

On Saturday, the Asian American Advocacy Fund is calling for people to come together for a day of healing and to mourn the lives lost.

Family members of victims will be at the event, which begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at Blackburn Park, the site of the ninth "Comfort Women" statue in Atlanta sits.

A study from the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum shows 74% of Asian American and Pacific Islander women have experienced racism or discrimination in the last year. That the reality approaching one year since Robert Aaron Long opened fire at three different spas — one in Acworth and two in Atlanta.

Long took a plea deal in Cherokee County, but he faces the death penalty in Fulton County.

"The decisions that I made to seek death were with the complete support of the families and they continue to support this office," District Attorney Fani Willis said.

The shooting sparked outrage and protests.

"A 21-year-old white man targeted three Asian businesses driving 40 minutes from one spot to another passing other adult entertainment businesses — this was an attack on the Asian community," Rep. Bee Nguyen said.

Asian American advocacy groups now call for people to come together to mourn the lives lost.

