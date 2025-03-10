Atlanta spa shootings: Accused gunman expected in court for new hearing

article

Robert Aaron Long, the man convicted of killing four people at a Cherokee County spa, is set to appear in court on Monday morning over his charges in Fulton County.

Long is facing a death penalty trial for his 2021 shooting spree that ended in Atlanta.

The backstory:

On March 16, 2021, Long shot and killed four people, three of them women and two of Asian descent, at Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County. A fifth person was wounded.

Long then drove to Atlanta, where he shot and killed three women at Gold Spa before crossing the street to Aromatherapy Spa and killing another woman, police said. All the Atlanta victims were of Asian descent.

Investigators believe that the man intended to carry out similar crimes in Florida, but his parents called authorities after recognizing their son in images from security video that authorities posted online. His parents were already tracking his movements through an application on his phone so they would know if he had visited massage businesses, prosecutors said, which enabled officers to find him.

In July 2021, Long pleaded guilty to all of his charges in Cherokee County, including malice murder, felony murder, attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 35 years.

He entered a not-guilty plea to the charges of murder, aggravated assault, and domestic terrorism in Fulton County. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she intends to seek the death penalty in the case.

Dig deeper:

Six of the eight victims in the case were of Asian descent, leading many to believe that the shootings were racially motivated.

Long, who is a self-confessed sex addict, told investigators that he was drunk and planned to visit a massage parlor because of his addiction before shooting himself.

After he was caught in South Georgia, Long told detectives he struggled with pornography and sex. He believed he was an addict and felt tremendous guilt when he viewed porn or engaged in sexual acts at massage businesses, Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said.

Long blamed the victims for his inability to control his impulses, she said.

The Cherokee County District Attorney stated that they did not find evidence of racism behind the shootings in their jurisdiction. Two of the victims in Cherokee County were white, and one was Hispanic.

Attendees hold up signs during "The Asian Justice Rally – Break the Silence" event at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot on March 16, 2022, in Atlanta. A coalition of Asian American non-profit organizations held the event to honor the eight lives los Expand

However, Fulton County prosecutors maintain that race and gender played a role in the deadly shootings in Atlanta, which is why they are pursuing the death penalty as well as seeking a hate crime sentencing enhancement. Three women were killed at the Gold Spa in Atlanta, and another woman was killed across the street at Aromatherapy Spa.

What's next:

Previous hearings for Long's case have seen delays that have stretched to more than a year.

Monday's hearing is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.