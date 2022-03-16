Atlanta spa shootings: Wife of victim Paul Michels says she lost her best friend

The world is remembering the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings one year later.

Family members said they have been living with the pain of the loss every day since it happened.

"I think that’s his way of telling me he’s here. He’s here in spirit for sure," Bonnie Michels said.

Michels said as a music box played behind her. She is reminded of one year ago.

"I replay it every day because that’s the day my world turned upside down. Knowing my best friend is gone and I can’t see him anymore," Michels said.

Bonnie’s husband, Paul Andre Michels, was one of eight victims killed when Robert Long opened fire inside spas in both Cherokee County and in Atlanta.

Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

"Tell your loved ones you love them because you never know. I did with my husband. Every day I made sure he knew how much I loved him," Michels said.

Bonnie says it was a day like any other day. Her husband Paul was a handyman and was at the Young’s Asian Massage Spa in Cherokee County doing work for the owner.

A task he’s done many times before.

"I didn’t want to believe it," Michels said. "First they kept saying Asian women but then when they started knocking on my door at two in the morning and my husband isn’t home. I started putting it all together."

Her story is just one of eight families that were torn apart by Long’s actions.

"I just want him to know how many families were affected by this," Michels said.

Long pleaded guilty to 23 counts in Cherokee County. He could face the death penalty if found guilty in Atlanta.

"He was just a great wonderful man with a big heart. Good intentions and cared about people. He was a people kind of person," Michels said.

It was a love they shared for nearly a quarter of a century

Bonnie and friends visited Paul at his eternal resting place before heading to a larger vigil in Norcross.

"He just made me feel special and important," Michels said.

As the music in the music box continues to play, the memories will never fade.

"Paul would want me to be strong and keep moving forward. I deal with it the best I can. He was a great man," Michels said.

