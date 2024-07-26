Lilburn woman overcomes deafness to become McDonald's manager, inspiration

An employee at the McDonald's on Lawrenceville Avenue in Lilburn is not letting a disability stop her. Friday marks National Disability Independence Day.

Kirsten Reyes, who has worked at the location for four years, was promoted to shift manager in that time.

"She has faith that she can go do it, she's done that ever since she was little," Amber Harlow, Kirsten's mom, explained.

Kirsten's family learned she was deaf at just fifteen months old when doctors discovered her cochlea was damaged. Today, she can't hear or speak.

"My first question was, of course, any question anybody of faith says, ‘Why God,’ you know, ‘why her?’" Harlow said.

"Then I looked at it as a blessing because it was something new for me to learn," she added.

Harlow says Kirsten never let it stop her.

"I'm very proud of what she has achieved through school, her son, being a great daughter, and now McDonald's. I mean, when she came home and told me, I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’" Harlow explained.

From the moment she started at the restaurant it was Kirsten's work ethic, not her disability, that set her apart.

"She is working in the kitchen, she is working in the front, she is working in the drive-through, she is working everywhere," manager Carmen Contreras said.

"The first time I see her, actually, I'm kind of surprised about it because how can she do, how does she go?" she added.

Kirsten was soon promoted to manager, using her phone to talk to the team.

"They have like their own language where they can communicate with each other," owner Steve Samuel said.

"Most of the people, they adapted to her because of the potential she got for work, and she motivated people," Contreras added.

Samuel also said they simply look at Kirsten as a valued part of their team.