LIVE | Spa shooter Robert Aaron Long in Fulton County courtroom for hearing

The Brief Robert Aaron Long faces 19 charges in Fulton County spa shootings Prosecutors pursuing death penalty; motions challenge lethal injection Already serving life sentences for four killings in Cherokee County



Robert Aaron Long, the man accused in the 2021 spa shootings that left eight people dead in metro Atlanta, is scheduled to appear in court for a week of hearings beginning Sept. 8.

What we know:

Long, 25, is already serving multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to killing four people at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, the first attack in a series of shootings that also targeted two spas in Atlanta. Four additional victims were killed in the city, most of them women of Asian descent, in an attack that drew national attention and devastated Atlanta’s Asian American community.

In Fulton County, Long faces 19 charges including felony murder and domestic terrorism. District Attorney Fani Willis has said she will seek the death penalty. Several of Long’s pending motions challenge Georgia’s death penalty process, including one that argues the state’s lethal injection law is unconstitutional.

Long was arrested hours after the shootings and told investigators he targeted the businesses because he blamed them for fueling his sex addiction.

