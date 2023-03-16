Leaders mark 2-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings with series of events

Metro Atlanta is reflecting on the two-year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings, where eight people, including six Asian women, were murdered. State and local leaders are honoring the victims with a series of events.

Thursday, the Asian-American community will come together in Atlanta and all across the country to honor the lives lost and continue to push for action against hate and violence.

State Rep. Michelle Au (D-Johns Creek) and members of the Georgia Legislative Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Caucus will hold a press conference at slated for 8:30 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol.

A justice rally and documentary screening are also planned.

Young's Asian Massage Shooting: Cherokee County

The crime began on the afternoon of March 16, 2021, in Cherokee County. Deputies were called out to Young's Asian Massage parlor located along Georgia Highway 92 near Bells Ferry Road, about a mile west of Woodstock. It was there that 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot and killed four people — Xiaojie "Emily" Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Yaun, 33; and Paul Michels, 54 — and seriously injured Elcias Hernandez Ortiz.

Atlanta Shootings

Eight people total were killed at three spa locations in Cherokee County and Atlanta on March 16, 2021. (Supplied)

Less than an hour later, authorities say Long drove about 30 miles south to Atlanta, where he killed three women — Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; and Hyun Jung Grant, 51 — at Gold Spa, crossed the street and killed 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue at Aromatherapy Spa.

Since the shootings, a broad coalition of AAPI people and allies have continued to speak out against anti-Asian discrimination and violence, work for increased gun safety laws and increase AAPI representation at all levels of government.

Atlanta spa shooter sentenced to life in prison

Long admitted to the Cherokee County shooting by pleading guilty in court. He told investigators that he was drunk and was planning to go to the massage parlor due to a sex addiction before shooting himself.

"My hope is that I would hate myself enough at that point and possess enough self-loathing to end my life," Long told the court. "I was scared of killing myself. I wanted to try to overcome that so I could. So, I went up to the liquor store."

After pleading guilty to 23 charges, Long was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Cherokee County district attorney, citing the racial diversity of the victims there — two of whom were white and one Hispanic — among other things, said they did not find evidence of racial animus.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis felt differently, and is currently pursuing a sentencing enhancement under the state hate crimes law, saying she believes race and gender played a role in the Atlanta killings. Long still faces charges including murder in the Atlanta killings and has pleaded not guilty. Willis is seeking the death penalty in addition to a hate crime sentencing enhancement.

Two years later, the case is still pending.