Apple temporarily closes stores in China amid virus outbreak
The iPhone maker said in a statement it was closing stores, corporate offices and contact centers in China until Feb. 9 “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts."
Officials confirm 1st case of coronavirus in Massachusetts; US cases rise to 8
A Boston man has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in the state, Massachusetts officials said Saturday.
Businesswoman returns to U.S. from China amid coronavirus fears
"It was total fear in the air," the businesswoman with ties to Atlanta said.
Coronavirus case in Santa Clara County is Bay Area's first
The man was not sick enough to require treatment in a hospital. The man did seek medical treatment, however his condition is not considered serious. Officials could not disclose where the man sought care.
US declares emergency, executive order creates entry restrictions due to coronavirus
The United States has declared a public health emergency because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.
US declares emergency, new entry restrictions due to virus
The United States on Friday declared a public health emergency because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.
US quarantines 195 American evacuees from China in California
U.S. health officials have issued a quarantine order for all 195 American evacuees from China for two weeks.
American Airlines suspends all flights to China over coronavirus
American Airlines is the second major U.S. airline to suspend flights to China as the spread of the deadly coronavirus continues.
Delta suspends flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak
Delta Air Lines has suspended flights to China temporarily over concerns of the cornonavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus outbreak impacting Atlanta organizations
Concerns over the latest coronavirus have impacted more than just Atlanta’s airport. It has caused several organizations to change plans.
US State Department issues warning against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak
The United States State Department issued the highest travel advisory level on Thursday warning against traveling to China amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people so far.
Delta Air Lines cuts back flights to China
The threat of the coronavirus has reduced the number of flights to China including those from Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.
Workers, airport travelers don masks out of concerns about deadly coronavirus
Workers and airport travelers are donning masks out of concern about the deadly coronavirus from China.
American evacuated from China quarantined at Riverside military base
One of the 195 Americans evacuated from the virus outbreak zone in China and temporarily housed at a Riverside military base for monitoring tried to leave the base and was placed under quarantine, an official said Thursday.
Passenger jet carrying U.S. citizens from Wuhan arrives at March Air Reserve Base
A jet airliner carrying a reported 201 American evacuees from Wuhan, China landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County Wednesday morning.
CDC reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus in Illinois
The latest case - the sixth in the country - is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from the epicenter of an outbreak in China.
Coronavirus by the numbers: 7,800 infected worldwide
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,800 people.
Some people think coronavirus, Corona beer are related, internet search queries suggests
You may not want to toast to this.
Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?
As more cases of the new coronavirus spring up across the globe, more people are turning to face masks for protection — but are they actually effective at keeping you healthy?
American among airlines canceling some China flights, cutting services due to coronavirus
American Airlines said Wednesday it will suspend flights between Los Angeles and both Shanghai and Beijing from Feb. 9 through Mar. 27. The airline cited "the significant decline in demand for travel to and from China."