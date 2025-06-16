Young cancer survivor's story becomes musical with help from nonprofit

The Brief 10-year-old cancer survivor Josie Patterson wrote a magical story that was turned into a musical performance through the nonprofit Sing Me a Story A composer from Emory University created the piece, which was performed by General Ray Davis Middle School’s band, with Josie’s illustrations shown in the background The event celebrated Josie’s resilience after beating lymphoma and brought her family a moment of joy after months of hardship



An imaginative story by 10-year-old cancer survivor Josie Patterson has been transformed into a moving musical performance, bringing to life her resilience and creativity during a challenging chapter of her young life.

Diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma at age 9, Josie underwent months of intense treatment. After completing chemotherapy, she celebrated remission by ringing the bell last August. While navigating treatment and recovery, Josie leaned into her love for reading, writing, and storytelling—interests that had always been part of who she was.

"She has always been a big fan of just, words, learning new words and just using them," mother Katherine Little said.

During that time, she penned a whimsical tale about Ruby, a red fox living in an enchanted forest who uses magical powers to save her home from an evil genius. "This story is kind of like daydreams, different daydreams pieced together," Josie explained.

Her story found new life through Sing Me a Story, a nonprofit that connects children facing medical challenges with musicians who transform their stories into original songs. A composer from Emory University created a custom score based on Josie’s words, even honoring her special request to include a trombone when Ruby reaches a "yellow tree" in the narrative.

"There was a specific part when she got to the Jell-O tree, she'd asked if the composer could use a trombone for that section," Katherine Little explained.

The musical piece was performed by students at General Ray Davis Middle School, with Josie’s hand-drawn illustrations projected in the background as the band brought her magical forest to life.

After months of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, the family says it was a gift to celebrate the girl they call human sunshine.

"This is people coming together to celebrate a great girl who was gone through a really hard time. It's one of those things that makes you realize, maybe people are good," John Patterson, Josie's dad, said.

In the end, just like her story, Josie grinned—and they all lived happily ever after.