DeKalb County jailer arrested, fired after assaulting inmate, sheriff says

A detention officer is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate at the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said that the officer was fired following his arrest.

What we know:

While details remain limited, authorities say 50-year-old Martin Douglas was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

The charges stem from an incident involving an inmate at the jail, officials say.

Douglas had been employed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March 2024.

What's next:

Douglas was released from custody on the same day he was arrested after paying a $20,000 bond.