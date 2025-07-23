Midtown Atlanta carjacking: 1 arrested, Atlanta police looking for 2

The Brief Atlanta police arrested 22-year-old Ernest Jones following an armed carjacking involving three men in Midtown; two men are still on the loose. The victims were robbed at gunpoint and had their vehicle, wallets, and phones stolen; police later spotted the stolen car and pursued it near Lee Street SW. Jones was positively identified by the victims and faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft of financial cards.



Atlanta police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two others following a carjacking that took place late Tuesday night in Midtown.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian robbery and carjacking around 11:45 p.m. on July 22 in the 900 block of Myrtle Street near Piedmont Avenue NE. Two victims told officers they were approached by three armed men on foot who demanded their car keys, wallets, and phones at gunpoint. The thieves then took off in the victims’ vehicle.

Officers immediately canvassed the area and reviewed surveillance footage. The stolen vehicle was later spotted traveling near Lee Street SW in Zone 4. With supervisor approval, police initiated a pursuit.

During the chase, the three men ran away from the vehicle. Officers were able to arrest the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Ernest Jones. The victims later identified Jones as one of the armed men involved in the carjacking.

Police recovered a replica BB gun, personal belongings, and stolen financial cards from Jones. He was taken to Grady Detention Center and is facing a long list of charges, including:

Aggravated Assault

Armed Robbery

Theft by Taking (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During a Felony

Financial Transaction Card Theft

Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property

Driving Without a License

Fleeing and Eluding

Reckless Driving

Striking a Fixed Object

Obstruction

What's next:

The investigation remains active as officers continue to search for the two remaining men. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Atlanta police.