Midtown Atlanta carjacking: 1 arrested, Atlanta police looking for 2
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two others following a carjacking that took place late Tuesday night in Midtown.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian robbery and carjacking around 11:45 p.m. on July 22 in the 900 block of Myrtle Street near Piedmont Avenue NE. Two victims told officers they were approached by three armed men on foot who demanded their car keys, wallets, and phones at gunpoint. The thieves then took off in the victims’ vehicle.
Officers immediately canvassed the area and reviewed surveillance footage. The stolen vehicle was later spotted traveling near Lee Street SW in Zone 4. With supervisor approval, police initiated a pursuit.
During the chase, the three men ran away from the vehicle. Officers were able to arrest the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Ernest Jones. The victims later identified Jones as one of the armed men involved in the carjacking.
Police recovered a replica BB gun, personal belongings, and stolen financial cards from Jones. He was taken to Grady Detention Center and is facing a long list of charges, including:
- Aggravated Assault
- Armed Robbery
- Theft by Taking (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During a Felony
- Financial Transaction Card Theft
- Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property
- Driving Without a License
- Fleeing and Eluding
- Reckless Driving
- Striking a Fixed Object
- Obstruction
What's next:
The investigation remains active as officers continue to search for the two remaining men. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Atlanta police.