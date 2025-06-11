4 years later: update on toddler who received heart transplant at CHOA

article

The Brief 4 years after receiving a life-saving heart transplant, a Georgia toddler is living life to the fullest Rynli Harris was born with cardiomyopathy, a thickening and weakening of the heart muscle. It meant her heart could stop at any time. She was the 400th patient to receive a heart transplant at Children's Hospital of Atlanta back in 2021.



4 years after receiving a heart transplant, a Georgia toddler is living life to the fullest. The hospital where she received the transplant said her family lives every day celebrating her life.

The backstory:

Back in 2021, then-2-year-old Rynli Harris spent 7 months in the cardiac ICU at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. She was born with cardiomyopathy, a thickening and weakening of the heart muscle. It meant her heart could stop at any time.

Rynli Harris became the 400th child to under a heart transplant at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. (Harris family photo)

Rynli’s parents didn’t think twice about adopting her from China, even though they knew about the condition.

When the day came when Rynli couldn’t survive without a transplant, CHOA was there for her.

Surgeons operated on her several times to strengthen her heart while she was waiting on the transplant list.

In March 2021, the Harris family got the call that Rynli would receive her transplant.

Rynli Harris spent months undergoing surgeries to shore up her failing heart before receiving a new heart March 25, 2021. (Harris family photo)

"We just held each other and cried and celebrated," her mother says. "It was probably one of the best moments of my life, with the full understanding of what that meant for someone else."

March 25, 2021, Dr. Fawwaz Shaw, surgical director of CHOA's heart transplant program, performed Rynli's transplant.

It was Children's Healthcare of Atlanta’s 400th heart transplant.

The update:

Now, 4 years later, CHOA has given us an update on Rynli.

Rynli Harris 4 years after transplant surgery. Courtesy of CHOA.

The 6-year-old is full of laughter and energy, the hospital says.

She celebrated losing her first tooth on Christmas Day.

What they're saying:

Her family says every day is a celebration of life and hope.

"Each memory made holds so much more meaning to us as we know the value in each day we have with her," said Tamara Harris, Rynli’s mom.