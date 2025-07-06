Senoia Raceway crash: Witness describes what happened
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - It was supposed to be a night of high-speed thrills at Senoia Raceway in Coweta County Saturday, but things took a dangerous turn. A race car drove up a wall and into a fence and injured three people.
What they're saying:
Michael Greene captured a clip that shows the crash. He said he was recording to show his dad the fun they were having at his first dirt track race when he captured the race car veer off course and the victims being thrown back.
"He ramped up the concrete wall and basically grinded it like a skateboard. Like, I mean, he was he was grinding the whole wall," Greene said. "It happened in the blink of an eye, and it's normal for these racers to crash. And nobody was expecting that. It was just going to jump up the wall and I mean, it sent them flying."
Greene said things could have been a lot worse, but he says thankfully the fence did its job and held back the race car. He said he saw that two fence poles were ripped out of the ground during the impact.
"When the car made contact. It knocked both of those. Both of those poles came detached from the fence, and they went flying," Greene said. "Some people were saying they've been coming to those races for 20 years and never seen something like that."
Dig deeper:
Two of the three people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital. They've since been released. One other person was treated on site for their injuries.
The Source: Information in this article comes from original reporting by FOX 5's Tyler Fingert who spoke to a witness of the crash. Some information from this article came from a Facebook post by Senoia Raceway.