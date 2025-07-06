Senoia Raceway crash: Witness describes what happened

article

The Brief Michael Greene captured a clip that shows a crash at Senoia Raceway that injured three people. Two of the people were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. One was treated on site. Greene said things could have been a lot worse, but he says thankfully the fence did its job and held back the race car.



It was supposed to be a night of high-speed thrills at Senoia Raceway in Coweta County Saturday, but things took a dangerous turn. A race car drove up a wall and into a fence and injured three people.

What they're saying:

Michael Greene captured a clip that shows the crash. He said he was recording to show his dad the fun they were having at his first dirt track race when he captured the race car veer off course and the victims being thrown back.

"He ramped up the concrete wall and basically grinded it like a skateboard. Like, I mean, he was he was grinding the whole wall," Greene said. "It happened in the blink of an eye, and it's normal for these racers to crash. And nobody was expecting that. It was just going to jump up the wall and I mean, it sent them flying."

Greene said things could have been a lot worse, but he says thankfully the fence did its job and held back the race car. He said he saw that two fence poles were ripped out of the ground during the impact.

"When the car made contact. It knocked both of those. Both of those poles came detached from the fence, and they went flying," Greene said. "Some people were saying they've been coming to those races for 20 years and never seen something like that."

Dig deeper:

Two of the three people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital. They've since been released. One other person was treated on site for their injuries.