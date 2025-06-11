Duluth police officer honored for off-duty heroism

article

The Brief Duluth police officer Preston Marsh jumped into a pool to save a 4-year-old girl, according to the department. Marsh is being recognized by the girl's mother and his chief.



The Duluth Police Department is recognizing an officer who saved a child’s life while off duty on Sunday.

What we know:

A 4-year-old girl, who normally uses floaties to swim, jumped into the pool without her mom knowing, according to police. When the mom realized, she screamed.

Officer Preston Marsh ran over to see what was happening and jumped into action, according to officials.

Marsh jumped into the pool and saved the child from drowning.

What they're saying:

The girl’s mom later reached out to police to say, "I truly don’t know what would have occurred had he not been on high alert and jumped in to save my sweet 4-year-old."

"This incident is a shining example of Officer Marsh’s dedication to public safety," said Duluth Police Chief Jacquelyn Carruth. "I am very proud of the actions Officer Marsh took in order to save the little girl’s life."