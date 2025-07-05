Second July 4th boat explosion in North Georgia leaves 7 injured

Seven people are injured after a boat explosion on Lake Nottely, according to Georgia game wardens. This was the second boat explosion reported in Georgia on July 4th.

Lake Nottely explosion

What we know:

The incident happened on July 4, shortly after a vessel had fueled up at Cozy Cove Marina in Union County. After idling away from the dock, the boat’s engine cut off. When the occupants tried to restart it, the vessel exploded.

All seven people on board were transported to the hospital with burns, which officials said ranged in severity.

The boat burned to the waterline and eventually sank near the shoreline, officials said.

The DNR has not provided an update on the conditions of everyone injured.

Lake Lanier explosion

What we know:

Seven other people were taken to the hospital after a boat exploded on Lake Lanier Friday, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The person operating the boat managed to rescue all seven people and brought them to paramedics at Margaritaville, deputies said.