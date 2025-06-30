article

The Brief A new report ranks the 100 best U.S. cities with populations over 500,000. The list evaluates cities based on six categories including economy, housing, and culture. Atlanta ranked number 8 and was called "affordable and diverse."



Major metros may still rule, but smaller U.S. cities are gaining national attention for livability, innovation, and growth.

A new ranking of America’s 100 best-performing cities in 2025 reveals a surprising mix of established powerhouses and rising stars. The list, compiled by global advisory firm Resonance Consultancy, measures both hard data and experiential factors to determine which U.S. cities are best positioned for the future.

From Denver to Huntsville, the rankings reward cities making smart investments—in everything from infrastructure and education to culture and green space. Some are climbing due to job growth and affordability, while others are doubling down on climate resilience, downtown revitalization, or clean energy.

How are America’s best cities ranked?

The backstory:

Resonance Consultancy’s "America’s Best Cities" report used 26 factors grouped under six main categories: Place, Product, Programming, Prosperity, People, and Promotion.

That includes:

Traditional indicators like GDP, unemployment, and household income

Quality-of-life metrics like housing affordability, green space, and commute time

Cultural and social factors, from museums to nightlife to educational attainment

To qualify, cities must have a metro population of at least 500,000. Resonance uses data from agencies like the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Google Trends, along with sentiment analysis of online reviews and media mentions.

What is the best city to live in America in 2025?

By the numbers:

New York City ranked No. 1 overall, earning top scores for culture, walkability, diversity, and global influence. It was followed by Chicago at No. 2 and Los Angeles at No. 3. All three cities benefit from global tourism, major infrastructure, and deep cultural roots.

Other cities in the top 10 included:

Miami (#4): Rising fast with a booming economy and international business scene.

Washington, D.C. (#5): Noted for its museums, universities and political centrality.

Boston (#6): A historic city with strong rankings in education and healthcare.

San Francisco (#7): Tech capital with high GDP per capita, but struggling with affordability.

Atlanta (#8): Affordable and diverse, with strong cultural and business ecosystems.

Seattle (#9): Noted for prosperity, innovation, and access to nature.

Dallas (#10): Rapid job and population growth with major downtown investments.

Why you should care:

Unlike simple cost-of-living indexes or tourism lists, this ranking considers both long-term livability and future potential. Factors like local startup ecosystems, airport traffic, nightlife options, and even Instagram hashtags contribute to each city’s score.

Which cities are rising in 2025?

The backstory:

Some smaller metros made surprising gains thanks to strong fundamentals. For example:

Huntsville, AL (#83): Ranked Top 10 for affordability and Top 30 for green space, with major aerospace investment.

Chattanooga, TN (#98): Named North America’s first National Park City in 2025.

Scranton, PA (#96): Affordable housing and a forthcoming passenger rail connection to NYC helped boost its rank.

Lakeland, FL (#89): Ranked #3 nationally for green space, with major corporate investments from LG and Publix.

In many cases, these cities are attracting new residents from more expensive metros and seeing increased investment in housing and infrastructure.

The report is based on 2024 and early 2025 data, so it’s unclear how new trends like remote work pullbacks or regional climate risks may affect future rankings.

The methodology does not account for crime rates or school quality directly, though those may be reflected indirectly through sentiment analysis and migration patterns.

What's next:

Many of the fastest-rising cities on the list are currently undergoing major transformation—from new convention centers and light rail to adaptive reuse of vacant office buildings.

Urban development and affordability will likely remain key themes in determining how cities perform in future rankings.