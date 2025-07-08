WATCH: Atlanta police pull passenger from fiery wreckage

The Brief Officers spotted a white Dodge Challenger laying drag on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on Friday. Officers tried to stop the car, but it sped off, police said. Officers said they didn't chase the car, but it crashed into an abandoned gas station moments later, starting a fire. The officers' body cameras caught the rescue in action.



Video just released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers rescuing people accused of laying drag after their car crashed into an abandoned building.

What we know:

The officers spotted a white Dodge Challenger laying drag in the 3000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW on Friday around 2:05 a.m., according to police. Officers tried to stop the car, but it took off in the opposite direction of officers. Officers said they didn't chase the car.

Moments after the car sped away, police said the driver crashed into an abandoned gas station. The driver and passenger were stuck inside, and the car caught fire.

Body camera footage records rescue

What We Can See:

Video shows the officers pull up to the scene and begin working to get the two occupants out. One officer can be heard telling the others that the door won't open and they'll have to "pull them out."

Police were able to get the passenger out, but not the driver.

Atlanta Fire Rescue showed up a few minutes later and were able to get the driver out, officers said. Firefighters also extinguished the fire.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

Possible charges

What's next:

Police identified the driver as Bryant Ja'Corey De'Juan. Officers said he will face charges as the investigation continues, but did not specify what those charges would be.