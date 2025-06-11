Son of 'The Wire' actor injured during May storm headed to rehab

article

A Henry County teen who was severely injured after a tornado destroyed his home in May is getting out of the hospital.

What we know:

Actor Tray Chaney, best known for his role on HBO’s "The Wire," posted on social media Tuesday that his son, Malachi, was headed to rehab.

"After spending 12 Days (half in ICU) then the remainder in a regular room at the best hospital in the world GRADY HOSPITAL SAVED MY SON’s LIFE"

Chaney said his son is awake and asked for his barber to come cut his hair at the hospital.

Chaney has given several updates on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You Scared Me When You Was In That ICU Now You Laughing Talking To All Your Friends On The PHONE Sending Em Your Address Where You Gone Be! Eating Soulfood, Getting Haircuts, Bout to Schedule You A Manicure & Pedicure because you know how FRESH we like to get!"

The backstory:

The actor said he and his son, Malachi, were relaxing around 3 p.m. on May 29 when the storm hit. No warnings were issued, but an EF-2 tornado spun up, destroying the house.

A tornado ripped through a Locust Grove neighborhood on May 29, 2025. Courtesy Tray Chaney. (Courtesy Tray Chaney; use with permission)

"Then I started seeing the rain come down extra hard and before you know it, I look to my right and my walls were headed toward my face, my TVs, my dressers, and I levitated," Chaney said.

When he woke up, his house was gone, and his son had been thrown over 300 feet, according to Chaney.

Malachi was taken to the hospital, where he was in the ICU for several days. He suffered facial fractures and broken ribs, according to the family.

The 18-year-old had just wrapped up his first year of college before the storm. He studies theater at Savannah State.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist with Malachi’s recovery and the family’s efforts to rebuild. It's already raised $103,000 for the family. The goal is $120,000.