Dacula teen finds new passion after scoliosis

The Brief The football and baseball star feared he wouldn't be able to return to the field after a scoliosis diagnosis. He and his family credit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for their care. The teen is now back on the court, but using a camera to capture games.



A Dacula teen says he refused to give up after having surgery to correct his scoliosis.

What we know:

"Your eye is the most important because what you see through the camera feel or pickup is the most important for sure," MJ Allen said.

Love of sports

The backstory:

Allen's journey started on the Dacula Baseball field when he was young.

"I have been watching Dacula play and then to play with them all my high school years. It felt good," Allen said.

From football to baseball, the field became home. That's until a hamstring injury led to another discovery--scoliosis.

Battling scoliosis

What they're saying:

"You could see that I would be leaning over to the side, or my posture wouldn't be upright," MJ Allen said.

Within a year, the degree in his back went from around 40 degrees to 84. The family went to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"His first solution was surgery, and we said it has to be another solution to this," MJ's father Marlon Allen said.

The family soon realized that there was no other way and placed their trust in Dr. Fabregas and his team.

"I prayed everyday just telling him to give me strength and confidence to come back on the field," MJ Allen said.

"To see him in bed and he couldn't turn himself, walk by himself-there was a little doubt but as we started the recovery process and I saw the determination in his face I said oh yes we will be back," Tasha Allen said.

Finding a new passion

What they're saying:

During his recovery, he picked up his camera and while he couldn't be on the field, he realized he could sit on the court and capture moments.

Six months after surgery, Allen was back behind the plate.

"I fought a good fight, I finished the race and I kept my faith," Allen said.

Earlier this year, MJ was honored with the Strong4Life’s Positive Athlete Award.