Family honors Atlanta native on 100th birthday at Morehouse

article

The Brief Atlanta native Dr. Richard Moriba Kelsey celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday. The teacher and psychologist was honored with a celebration at the Morehouse School of Medicine. Kelsey grew up in Atlanta's Pittsburgh community. He said that the neighborhood is where he learned the meaning of community.



Atlanta native Dr. Richard Moriba Kelsey celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday.

What we know:

The teacher and psychologist was honored with a celebration at the Morehouse School of Medicine, hosted by his 4 children.

There were performances by African drummers and dancers, as well as libations poured.

Sen. Raphael Warnock sent Kelsey a virtual birthday message. "You have lived not only a long life, but a meaningful life-- teaching Black Americans about our past, while using your gifts as a psychologist and clinical counselor to care for our neighbors," said Warnock.

The backstory:



Kelsey grew up in Atlanta's Pittsburgh community. He said that the neighborhood is where he learned the meaning of community.

"People supported each other. Now, there were evil things that happened, but they supported each other," Kelsey said.

Kelsey said the way he grew up turned into his mantra for longevity. "I know that I can never stand alone. That I need you, and others, to help me stand."

The Source: Information for this article came from FOX 5 reporting.



