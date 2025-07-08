Southwest Atlanta burglary under investigation, video of suspect released

The Brief Atlanta police have released surveillance video of a burglary that occurred on July 5 at an apartment on Moury Avenue. The suspect's identity remains unknown, and he was seen on video stealing multiple items. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information, with tips to be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.



Police in Atlanta have released home surveillance video from a burglary along Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.

What we know:

The video was shot on July 5 at an apartment along Moury Avenue at Troup Street.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man entered the apartment and stole multiple items.

The man was seen on the video scoping out the room.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been established.

What you can do:

Anyone with information could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Police ask tipsters to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling the tipline at 404-577-8477, by visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA to 738477.