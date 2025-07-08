'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Heavenly Kimes announces campaign in Georgia

article

The Brief Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes, 54, is running for Georgia House District 93, covering parts of Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Decatur, and Stonecrest. Kimes says her platform will focus on healthcare, economic development, education, and police reform. She will officially launch her campaign with a rally on July 8 outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.



Dr. Heavenly Kimes, best known for her role on Bravo’s Married to Medicine, is entering the political arena with a run for the Georgia House of Representatives.

The 54-year-old dentist and entrepreneur has announced her candidacy for State House District 93, which includes parts of Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Decatur, and Stonecrest.

Kimes, who joined the reality show during its second season, says her campaign will focus on healthcare access, economic development, education reform, and policing policies. She plans to officially kick off her campaign with a rally on July 8 outside the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta.

If elected, Kimes would be among the few reality television personalities to successfully transition into elected office in Georgia. District 93 is currently represented by Democrat Doreen Carter, who has served since 2015.