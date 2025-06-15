Bikers ride in rain to support Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

article

The Brief The 53-mile ride is a part of Walmart’s 4th annual "Cause for the Kids Cruise," which raises money for CHOA. In total, the ride raised $2,200 for the hospital system. The ride is a part of Walmart’s Spark Good. Change Kids’ Health." program which raised over $900,000 for CHOA in 2024.



More than 50 motorcyclists spent Saturday riding through the rain in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

What we know:

The 53-mile ride is a part of Walmart’s 4th annual "Cause for the Kids Cruise," which raises money for CHOA.

The ride kicked off Saturday morning at the Walmart in Jasper, went through the North Georgia mountains, and ended at the Walmart in Ellijay.

In total, the ride raised $2,200 for the hospital system. CHOA treated more than 6,000 kids who lived in Pickens and Gilmer counties last year, according to the hospital.

The ride is a part of Walmart’s Spark Good. Change Kids’ Health." program which raised over $900,000 for CHOA in 2024.

What you can do:

You can donate to the fundraiser at any Walmart or Sam’s Club location around the metro through July 6.

What they're saying:

"We are so, so grateful for all of the support and opportunity that Walmart gives," said Caroline Rossiter, Program Coordinator at CHOA.