Georgia college student killed in Texas flooding

article

The Brief 21-year-old Joyce Catherine Badon died when the car she was in was washed away by floodwaters. Badon, a senior at the Savannah College of Art and Design, studying architecture, was from Beaumont, Texas, and was staying with three friends at a river home in Hunt when the floods hit. Her family confirmed her death in a Facebook post.



A student at the Savannah College of Art and Design died in the Texas flooding over the weekend, the Associated Press reports.

What we know:

The university sent an email that confirmed 21-year-old Joyce Catherine Badon died when the car she was in was washed away by floodwaters.

Badon, a senior studying architecture, was from Beaumont, Texas, and was staying with three friends at a river home in Hunt when the floods hit.

Her family reported her missing on Friday, after one of the friends in the car reportedly called a parent as the car was washed away.

What they're saying:

"At 4 a.m. this morning, a flash flood came through and washed their cars away," her mother, Kellye Badon, posted on Facebook on the Fourth of July. "It happened so quickly with so much water, they could not get in the attic."

The school described Badon in its email as "a beloved daughter, friend, and classmate, Joyce was passionate about using her artistry and talent to impact the world, and had recently helped redesign donation centers for Goodwill."