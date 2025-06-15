Watch: Son of actor Tray Chaney walking unassisted on Father's Day
ATLANTA - Malachi Chaney, the 19-year-old son of actor Tray Chaney, walked around his rehab center on Sunday.
What we know:
The Henry County teen is recovering after he was severely injured by a tornado in May. He was released from the hospital last week.
Malachi’s dad posted a video of him walking to show his followers the progress his son has made over the past few weeks.
What they're saying:
"Just to see him walk, knowing everything he’s been through in the past three weeks," Chaney said in a social media post Sunday. "Last week my son had to walk with a walker. Now he’s walking on his own with a neck brace."
Chaney thanked Grady Hospital and the Shepherd Center for their help in his son’s recovery.
He said there’s still a long way to go, but his son is making progress.
The backstory:
Malachi suffered serious injuries when an EF-2 tornado ripped through their subdivision, leaving the home in ruins. He sustained multiple broken ribs, facial fractures and deep cuts in the storm and spent time in the ICU at a local hospital.
His father, known for his roles on The Wire and Saints & Sinners, was also injured but has since recovered.
The tornado caused widespread damage in the Locust Grove area of Henry County and left several families displaced.
The Source: Information for the above story came from a post on social media and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta.