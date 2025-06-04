'The Wire' actor Tray Chaney's son out of ICU after Georgia tornado

article

The Brief Malachi Chaney, son of actor Tray Chaney, has been moved out of the ICU after five days following injuries from an EF-2 tornado that destroyed their Henry County home. Malachi suffered broken ribs, facial fractures, and multiple cuts after being thrown 300 feet into the woods during the storm; he remains hospitalized but is showing signs of progress. Tray Chaney has praised his son’s resilience and the support of their neighbors, saying the experience has permanently changed his perspective on life.



Actor Tray Chaney, known for his role on HBO’s The Wire, is sharing a hopeful update about his son, Malachi Chaney, who was seriously injured when a powerful tornado destroyed their Henry County home last week.

Malachi, 19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit after five days, according to an Instagram post from his father early Wednesday morning.

What they're saying:

"Did 5 Days in ICU. NOW WE OUTTA ICU. Still gotta remain in the hospital for a whole other process (who knows how long) BUT you talking Progress….LIKE YOU’RE MY HERO!" Chaney wrote, celebrating his son’s progress.

Son thrown 300 feet

What we know:

Malachi suffered several broken ribs, facial fractures, and multiple cuts when an EF-2 tornado tore through their Locust Grove subdivision, leveling the home the family had built five years ago. The storm struck without much warning while Tray and Malachi were relaxing at home.

Chaney recalled the terrifying moment when the walls and furniture collapsed around them. He was buried under debris but escaped with a gash on his head. His son, however, was thrown nearly 300 feet into the woods behind their home.

Thanks to the quick action of neighbors, Malachi was found and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Since then, Tray Chaney has shared encouraging signs of his son's recovery, including Malachi’s ability to squeeze his father’s hand in response to nurses' prompts.

Long road ahead

What's next:

Still, Tray Chaney acknowledges the difficult road ahead. "It’s going to be a long journey and a long road to recovery," he told People magazine.

Throughout the ordeal, Chaney has praised the support from neighbors and the resilience his son has shown. Despite losing their home and possessions, Chaney said the experience has forever changed his outlook on life.

"Everything is gone. But I’m still living and breathing to tell the story," he said. "That’s what matters the most... my perspective on life has changed. I don’t look at nothing the same no more. Now I’m all about life."

Malachi, a freshman theater student at Savannah State University, remains hospitalized but continues to make progress each day.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for anyone who wants to help the family recover.