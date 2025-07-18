14 off-road vehicles deaths so far this year, Georgia DPS urging caution

The Brief Georgia State Patrol has investigated 42 MPOHV and ATV crashes so far in 2025, resulting in 14 fatalities and more than 100 serious injuries statewide. Recent fatal incidents include a 16-year-old killed in Southeast Georgia and a 39-year-old found dead under an overturned vehicle in Middle Georgia. Officials urge safe operation of off-road vehicles and note that registered MPOHVs must follow traffic laws and can only be driven on county roads.



As summer recreation ramps up, the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding residents to use caution when operating multipurpose off-highway vehicles (MPOHVs), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), golf carts, and other low-speed vehicles (LSVs) on and off the road.

What we know:

According to DPS, from Jan. 1 to June 20, 2025, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 42 crashes involving MPOHVs and ATVs, resulting in 13 fatalities and 64 serious injuries. Statewide totals included 14 deaths and 114 serious injuries during the same time period. Of the fatalities, eight involved MPOHVs and six were ATV-related.

Among the tragic incidents was a May 31 crash in Southeast Georgia in which a 16-year-old passenger died after an ATV veered off the road and struck a tree. In another case, a 39-year-old driver was found dead beneath an overturned MPOHV on private property in Middle Georgia on June 15.

In an effort to enhance safety and accountability, the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division began offering voluntary registration of MPOHVs on Dec. 1, 2023. Registered MPOHVs—those that meet specific safety and utility requirements—may now legally operate on county roads and may cross city streets or state highways. However, they must be equipped for utility use and have four wheels. Vehicles such as ATVs, dirt bikes, and other off-road vehicles with straddle seats or handlebar steering are not eligible for registration and are restricted to off-road use only.

What they're saying:

DPS officials are urging all operators of off-road and low-speed vehicles to review and follow safety guidelines, including wearing helmets when applicable, obeying all traffic laws, and refraining from impaired or distracted driving. These vehicles, once on public roads, are subject to the same rules as traditional motor vehicles, including insurance and liability for moving violations.

What you can do:

For more information on MPOHV safety and registration, visit the Georgia Department of Public Safety or the Georgia Department of Revenue websites.