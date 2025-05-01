Fallen officers honored during candlelight vigil in Marietta

The Brief Law enforcement officers and families gathered in Marietta to honor fallen officers from Cobb, Paulding, and Douglas Counties during a candlelight vigil organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13. The ceremony featured a riderless horse, a 21-gun salute, and the reading of names including Deputies Jonathan Koleski, Marshall Ervin Jr., and Brandon Cunningham. Speakers highlighted the importance of remembering those lost, supporting those injured, and encouraging officers facing mental health challenges to seek help.



Fallen officers from Cobb, Paulding, and Douglas Counties were honored Thursday evening in Marietta.

What we know:

It was an emotional night as families and law enforcement from multiple agencies came out to honor their brothers and sisters in blue who died trying to protect and serve.

Law enforcement vehicles circled the Marietta Square with blue lights flashing as the names of every fallen officer from Cobb, Paulding, and Douglas Counties were read aloud.

What they're saying:

"We need to remember those that have paid the ultimate price, have given their lives for the citizens of Cobb County, Douglas, and Paulding," said Steven Gaynor, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 13.

"It's nice to know my father is remembered," said Dana Williamson, daughter of Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Garrison.

The roll call included the names of Cobb Sheriff's Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr., who were shot and killed while serving a warrant in 2022. Also included was the name of Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who was shot while responding to a domestic call last August.

"Today we recommit ourselves not to just remember but to live lives worthy of their example — to serve with integrity, to lead with compassion, and never forget the sacrifice they made for us all," said Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson.

Every officer in Georgia who died in the line of duty since 1839 is etched into the granite of a traveling memorial wall. There are 876 names.

"It means a lot to the families. We'll see families walk up in tears as they find their loved one on the law memorial. The goal is to tell them their story is always going to be told," said John Ivey, who created the Georgia Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Why you should care:

The ceremony, which included a riderless horse, taps, and a 21-gun salute, also recognized those who were injured in the line of duty and who are still struggling with health issues.

It also called attention to those in law enforcement who are experiencing mental health challenges and urged them to reach out to Peer Support or mental health professionals.