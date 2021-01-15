Inauguration Day 2021: Biden enters White House for 1st time as president
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been sworn in at the U.S. Capitol for their historic inauguration Wednesday, flanked by a cadre of former presidents, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
How Kamala Harris' time as SF District Attorney helped create a political powerhouse
Before she was elected as the next vice president, Kamala Harris was elected for the first time to political office as San Francisco's district attorney.
Family of Black doctor who delivered Kamala Harris reflects on his legacy
As Kamala Harris gets ready to make history as the country’s first female, Black and South Asian vice president, her story is resonating with a Bay Area family whose connection to Harris started in the 1960s.
Inauguration Day 2021: Garth Brooks to perform at Biden-Harris ceremony
Country superstar Garth Brooks will perform during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
'We Are One': Biden-Harris inaugural event will celebrate Black resiliency in America
The resiliency, culture and heroism of Black Americans and the African diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event Tuesday evening that will celebrate the nation’s diversity ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at inauguration
It will be a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.
Newsom appoints Alex Padilla to U.S. Senate as replacement for Kamala Harris
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday formally submitted the appointment of Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris resigns Senate seat ahead of Inauguration Day
Kamala Harris, who was just the second Black woman senator representing California, confirmed the news on Monday.
Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.
As Inauguration Day nears, Kamala Harris prepares to resign Senate seat Monday
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign her Senate seat on Monday, two days before she and President-elect Joe Biden are inaugurated.
‘United We Serve’: Biden-Harris team celebrating MLK Day with evening of music, speakers
The MLK National Day of Service will be followed by an hour-long event Monday evening filled with music and inspiring speakers, planned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
Who is Kamala Harris? Answers to your questions about the vice president-elect
As Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reaches the culmination of her historic path to the White House, here are some of the most-asked questions about the former California senator.
Vice President Mike Pence offers congratulations in call to VP-elect Kamala Harris
Vice President Mike Pence has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations, according to two people familiar with the conversation.
