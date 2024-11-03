Harris-Walz campaign plans Atlanta Election Night Eve rally

article

The Harris-Walz Campaign has just released details about an evening Election Night Eve rally in Atlanta.

From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the campaign will hold a "Vote for Freedom" rally at Piemdont Park Tavern located in Midtown's Piedmont Park.

According to the invitation, a few special guests will also be in attendance. They have not been named yet.

The last time Harris was in Atlanta, she brought out Spike Lee, Victoria Monét, 2 Chainz, Big Tigger, and Monica.

You can register for the Piedmont Park Tavern event for free here.