Harris-Walz campaign plans Atlanta Election Night Eve rally

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 3, 2024 8:26pm EST
Kamala Harris
FOX 5 Atlanta
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 03: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Jenison Field House on the Michigan State University campus on November 03, 2024 in Lansing, Michigan.

ATLANTA - The Harris-Walz Campaign has just released details about an evening Election Night Eve rally in Atlanta.

From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the campaign will hold a "Vote for Freedom" rally at Piemdont Park Tavern located in Midtown's Piedmont Park.

According to the invitation, a few special guests will also be in attendance. They have not been named yet.

The last time Harris was in Atlanta, she brought out Spike Lee, Victoria Monét, 2 Chainz, Big Tigger, and Monica.

Kamala Harris Atlanta rally, concert

With just three days left until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Atlanta with a slate of performers to remind last minute voters to get to the polls on Tuesday.

You can register for the Piedmont Park Tavern event for free here.