Major water main break disrupts traffic on busy DeKalb County roadway
Image 1 of 10
▼
Crews work to repair a 30-inch water main in the 2700 Clairmont Road near Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County on May 13, 2025. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A water main break along a busy DeKalb County roadway gave some commuters a headache.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, a 30-inch water main broke on 2700 Clairmont Road near Briarcliff Road.
No customers were impacted.
Drivers were being diverted around the break.
What we don't know:
It is not clear when the break will be repaired and the road will be reopened.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.