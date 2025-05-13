Expand / Collapse search

Major water main break disrupts traffic on busy DeKalb County roadway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 13, 2025 4:59pm EDT
Crews work to repair a 30-inch water main in the 2700 Clairmont Road near Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County on May 13, 2025. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A water main break along a busy DeKalb County roadway gave some commuters a headache. 

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, a 30-inch water main broke on 2700 Clairmont Road near Briarcliff Road.

 No customers were impacted. 

Drivers were being diverted around the break. 

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the break will be repaired and the road will be reopened.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.


 

