21-year-old man injured in northwest Atlanta shooting; investigation underway

A 21-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers responded around 9:48 p.m. to reports of a person shot at a home in the 500 block of English Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.