21-year-old man injured in northwest Atlanta shooting; investigation underway
ATLANTA - A 21-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.
What we know:
Atlanta police said officers responded around 9:48 p.m. to reports of a person shot at a home in the 500 block of English Avenue NW.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.
The man was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
What we don't know:
Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.