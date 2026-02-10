Fugitive in deadly Grant Street double shooting surrenders in Atlanta

The Brief Tomea Collins surrendered to the Fulton County Jail to face murder and aggravated assault charges. The charges stem from a September 2025 double shooting that killed a 33-year-old man. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute, but the specific motive remains unknown.



A woman wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting last fall turned herself in to authorities Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Tomea Wycobia Collins, 33, of Decatur, surrendered herself to Fulton County Jail officials on Tuesday. She faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 19, 2025, in the 200 block of Grant Street SE. Police initially responded to the scene near Hilliard Street SE at approximately 12:15 p.m. following reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. While both victims were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, the man later succumbed to his injuries.

What we don't know:

While investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, they have not specified the exact nature of the relationship between Collins and the victims.

Police have not released an update on the condition of the 33-year-old woman, who was hospitalized alongside the deceased man.

Authorities have not confirmed if the firearm used in the incident has been recovered.

It is not yet known what led Collins to surrender to the Fulton County Jail nearly five months after the initial shooting.