Atlanta police respond to double shooting on Grant Street

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 19, 2025 2:00pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting on Grant Street.
    • The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block.
    • Police confirmed the shooting; more details are expected soon.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in the 200 block of Grant Street SE near Hilliard Street SE.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at approximately 12:15 p.m. According to Atlanta police, both people were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute.

What we don't know:

At this time, the condition of the gunshot victims is unknown at this time.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

