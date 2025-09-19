Atlanta police respond to double shooting on Grant Street

article

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting on Grant Street. The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block. Police confirmed the shooting; more details are expected soon.



Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in the 200 block of Grant Street SE near Hilliard Street SE.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at approximately 12:15 p.m. According to Atlanta police, both people were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute.

What we don't know:

At this time, the condition of the gunshot victims is unknown at this time.