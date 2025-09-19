Atlanta police respond to double shooting on Grant Street
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in the 200 block of Grant Street SE near Hilliard Street SE.
What we know:
The shooting was reported at approximately 12:15 p.m. According to Atlanta police, both people were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute.
What we don't know:
At this time, the condition of the gunshot victims is unknown at this time.