Cobb County to disburse $7.9M in opioid settlement funds to combat crisis

The Brief Cobb County received $7.9 million in settlements reached with manufacturers and distributors of opioids. Nonprofits and organizations that work to fight the opioid crisis can apply now through July 11 to receive some of the money.



Millions of dollars to combat the opioid crisis are soon to be disbursed to help address the opioid epidemic.

What they're saying:

Organizations and nonprofits in Cobb County believe that they can put the money to good use and can apply for some of the $7.9 million the county received in settlements reached with manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

"The opioid epidemic has hit everywhere, including here in Cobb County," said Cobb County EMS Division Chief Nick Adams.

Chief Adams knows how severe the problem is. He sees how many overdoses they treat.

"We give over 250 doses of Narcan per quarter, almost up to 1,000 doses per year," said Adams.

Now Cobb County will be disbursing the $7.9 million in abatement funds to nonprofits and organizations that can use it to help fight the epidemic.

"We're looking at things like harm reduction, treatment, prevention, and recovery," said Adams.

"I've never seen money like this become available," said Missy Owen with the Davis Direction Foundation at The Zone.

Owen is already considering the tremendous impact this money could have.

"To be able to expand and actually get the substance abuse help that we need through recovery coaching and helping people find jobs, sober living," said Owen.

The Zone, a recovery support organization, depends on grants, foundation, and private funding, along with sales from two thrift stores. Now, Owen hopes she'll receive some of the money that Cobb County received in opioid settlements.

"So we can address a lot of things through this opioid abatement money that we wouldn't be able to stretch and do," said Owen.

Organizations have until July 11th to apply. A panel will review the applications, and the Board of Commissioners will give the final approval.

"We hope to get the money flowing as soon as possible because it's so important to get these funds out to the community to help combat the crisis that we're experiencing right now," said Adams.

What's next:

County leaders say much more money will likely become available to fight the opioid crisis over the next 18 years as more lawsuits are settled.