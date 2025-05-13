Late-night northwest Atlanta shooting; man hospitalizes
article
ATLANTA - A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot in the leg in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, according to Atlanta police.
When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg.
He was alert, conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
Detectives with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating what led to the shooting.
No further details have been released.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.