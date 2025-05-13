Expand / Collapse search

Late-night northwest Atlanta shooting; man hospitalizes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 13, 2025 11:16pm EDT
Police investigate a shooting at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW on May 13, 2025. article

Police investigate a shooting at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW on May 13, 2025. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot in the leg in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, according to Atlanta police. 

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg. 

He was alert, conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating what led to the shooting.

 No further details have been released.

