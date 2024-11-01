Harris rally: Spike Lee, 2 Chainz, Monica and others join VP in Atlanta on Saturday

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by multiple special guests during a "When We Vote, We Win Rally" at the Atlanta Civic Center on Saturday.

Harris will be joined by Academy and Peabody award-winning director Spike Lee and Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Victoria Monét.

Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, multi-faceted actor and rapper Big Tigger, multi-award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress Monica, and Pastor Troy are all expected to perform.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Civic Center, located at 395 Piedmont Ave NE.

The event comes a day before a planned rally in Macon with former President Donald Trump.

"We are seeing incredible energy and enthusiasm on the ground," Matt Blakely, Georgia Rapid Response Director for the Harris-Walz campaign, wrote in a statement. "So as Trump and JD Vance parachute into our state, Georgians are ready to turn the page on Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda, which would raise costs on middle-class families by nearly $4,000 a year, gut access to health care, and slash Social Security and Medicare."

The campaign boasted that 23,000 people attended her last rally in Clarkston, while the Atlanta Civic Center holds an audience of only 4,600.

For more details about the rally and how to register, click here.