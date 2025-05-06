Fayette County deputy who rushed to driver's aid surprised later with flowers

The Brief Dashcam video captured Deputy Yeh rushing to help after a crash that sent a woman’s car across a median. The deputy assisted multiple people at the scene, including the woman he pulled to safety. The woman later surprised Deputy Yeh at his gym with flowers and treats to thank him for his actions.



A woman who survived a serious crash recently reunited with the deputy who rushed to her aid, offering a heartfelt thank-you in person.

What we know:

The crash, which happened several weeks ago, was caught on dashcam video from Fayette County Deputy Yeh’s patrol vehicle. The footage shows the moment of impact as the woman’s car was sent careening across the median. Without hesitation, Deputy Yeh jumped out of his vehicle and ran to help the injured driver, also checking on others involved in the crash.

The driver, whose name was not released, surprised Deputy Yeh a few days later while he was working out at the gym before his shift. She brought him flowers and other gifts as a gesture of gratitude for his quick and compassionate response.

What they're saying:

Officials say Deputy Yeh’s actions are a reminder of the dedication many law enforcement officers show.