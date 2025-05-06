Johns Creek teacher marks one year since life-saving heart surgery

A Johns Creek teacher is marking a major milestone — one year since a medical emergency forced her to leave school in an ambulance, ultimately leading to a life-saving heart surgery.

What we know:

Aleah Irvin, who teaches at Autrey Mill Middle School, says she was suddenly struck by a stabbing pain in her chest while at work. She was later diagnosed with pericarditis, a condition that causes inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart. Over time, medication became ineffective at controlling her recurring flare-ups.

After an unsuccessful search for a local surgeon to treat her condition, Irvin found a specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago who was able to perform the complex heart surgery.

Following several months of recovery, Irvin returned to the classroom — and says she hasn’t experienced a flare-up since.