Former President Trump makes pre-Election Day stop in Macon

The Brief Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Macon on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Rally venue is the Atrium Health Amphitheater with a capacity of about 12,000. Key topics Trump is anticipated to discuss include inflation and immigration. Doors for the event will open at 2:30 p.m., though speakers have yet to be announced. Trump's rally comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris' expected rally in Atlanta.



Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Macon on Sunday.

The rally will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Atrium Health Amphitheater, located at 3657 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

Trump is expected to talk about inflation and immigration, among other topics.

The Atrium Health Amphitheater can hold about 12,000 people.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., but a list of those expected to speak during the rally has not been released.

The event is scheduled the day after Vice President Kamala Harris is expected at a rally in Atlanta.

Those interested in attending the Trump rally can register by clicking here