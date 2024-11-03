Tim Walz rallies in Smyrna, Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Stipe, more join

In a race to the White House, Gov. Tim Walz held another rally in Cobb County just two days before Election Day.

"Georgia, you have the potential to win this whole d-mn thing for America," Walz told the crowd.

Walz spent much of his speech explaining why he believed Trump would be a poor choice for last-minute voters to make on Tuesday, including citing his stance on women's reproductive rights.

Throughout his remarks, Walz reminded the audience that it would likely come down to Georgia to tip the scale on Election Night. He joked that if it came down to just one vote, it would probably be former President Jimmy Carter's that ended up winning the election for Kamala Harris.

Special guest Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke ahead of Walz and introduced him as an "awesome" guy. After the governor's speech, Jon Bon Jovi, The War and Treaty and Michael Stipe performed live.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jon Bon Jovi performs at a Harris-Walz rally in Cobb County on Nov. 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a rally in Macon Sunday evening. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance plans to rally at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Monday.

Walz is expected to make a stop later Sunday night near Charlotte, North Carolina.

