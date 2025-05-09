Georgia man convicted in 1996 wife's murder granted parole after nearly 30 years

article

The Brief Lewis Albert Joyner, convicted of murdering his wife Ruby Joyner in 1996, has been granted parole nearly 30 years after the high-profile case involving infidelity, financial strain, and drugs. Joyner was also convicted in 1997 for drug possession charges, receiving 15-year sentences for cocaine and marijuana; he had been eligible for parole since 2010 but was denied multiple times before a final grant this month. As part of his parole conditions, Joyner must pay to Georgia’s crime victim compensation fund, complete a domestic violence course, and undergo substance abuse assessments.



The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles approved the release of Lewis Albert Joyner, who was convicted in 1996 for the murder of his wife, Ruby Joyner, in Fulton County. He is scheduled to be released on parole May 15, nearly 30 years after the high-profile case unfolded.

Lewis Albert Joyner sits in a Fulton County courtroom in 1996 for the murder of his wife. (FOX 5)

Lewis Joyner to be paroled

What we know:

Joyner was also convicted in 1997 in Fayette County on separate charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana, receiving 15-year sentences on each count. He had been eligible for parole since February 14, 2010, but was denied several times before receiving a tentative grant in May 2024. That decision became final this month.

As part of his parole conditions, Joyner must:

Pay $30 per month to Georgia’s crime victim compensation fund,

Complete a domestic violence course, and

Undergo substance abuse assessments and cover associated costs.

Ruby Joyner (FOX 5 archived photo)

Ruby Joyner's disappearance and murder

The backstory:

Lewis and Ruby Joyner had moved from New York to Peachtree City in 1994, where they built a successful moving and storage company. Ruby, originally from South Carolina, became friends with Halima Jones, a local educator.

On November 15, 1995, Ruby and Halima went shopping together and were later reported missing. Six days later, Halima’s minivan was discovered abandoned at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport, with the bodies of both women inside. Halima had been shot in the head; Ruby had been strangled and beaten. Investigators found no weapon or forensic evidence at the scene.

Lewis Albert Joyner testifies in a Fulton County courtroom in 1996 for the murder of his wife. (FOX 5)

Authorities learned that Joyner had left for New York shortly after the women disappeared. A search of his property uncovered a large amount of cocaine, raising suspicions of drug trafficking. Investigators also discovered Joyner had been having an affair with Halima Jones.

A breakthrough came when a friend of Joyner told police that Joyner confessed to the killings, claiming Ruby had shot Halima upon discovering the affair and that he killed Ruby in self-defense. But physical evidence at the scene, including Joyner’s eyeglasses and spent shell casings, contradicted that account.

Joyner was located in New York and arrested after a standoff with police. He was charged with murder, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

During trial, prosecutors argued that Joyner’s motive stemmed from financial troubles and his affair with Jones. They contended Joyner intended to kill Ruby, accidentally shot Halima first, and then chased and fatally beat Ruby. Joyner claimed he acted in self-defense.

Ruby Joyner (FOX 5 archived photo)

The jury convicted him of murdering his wife but acquitted him in the death of Halima Jones, citing insufficient evidence. He received a life sentence for Ruby Joyner’s murder.

What's next:

Joyner’s parole follows decades of incarceration in a case that once captured headlines across Georgia.