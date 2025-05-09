Atlanta crime dips: APD release late crime stats

The Brief It may be getting safer to walk down Atlanta streets. Crime is down overall. The homicide rate dropped 23 percent from the same time last year. The mayor credits community policing, youth programs, and stronger relations with neighborhoods.



City leaders say the drop in homicides shows their crime-reduction efforts are working.

People who spoke to FOX 5 say they see the difference.

What they're saying:

Joann Hawkins says she can tell deadly violence in Atlanta is down. When asked what she noticed, Hawkins said, "Less crime, less arguments."

Grace Vetuschi says she feels more secure. "Great to hear that our community is safer," Vetuschi said.

By the numbers:

Atlanta police report the overall crime rate dipped 11 percent in the first four months of this year compared to the same time last year. Homicides dropped 23 percent. Atlanta police investigated 30 homicides year to date. That’s down from 39 in 2023.

"Anytime that it decreases, that’s a good indication that something you’re doing is being effective," said Council member Michael Julian Bond, post 1 at large.

Bond, a member of the Public Safety Committee, says Atlanta is putting more cops on the streets. "We’ve been able to hire more police officers and have more people patrolling," Bond said. "They’re focusing on gang activity, focusing on violent crimes, making sure they’re on top of those types of things."

Bond says initiatives to provide young people alternatives to crime are working. "We’re going to continue to have Camp Best Friends, we’re going to continue to have midnight basketball, we’re going to continue to have the summer jobs program and all the activities we can provide to give young people something to do," Bond said.

The bad news is the rates of certain crimes rose. Rape is up 24 percent. Robberies increased 26 percent.

Bond says APD will increase policing efforts even more as the summer months heat up.

The other side:

The Atlanta Police Department declined to provide a comment for this story.