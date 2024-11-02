Kamala Harris rallies in Atlanta, pledges economic relief, condemns Trump ahead of Election 2024

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris rallied supporters in Atlanta to highlight the choice between herself and former President Donald Trump, and promote her economic plan. The rally featured celebrities like 2 Chainz, Monica and Spike Lee. Some attendees required medical assistance during the rally due to the heat.



Vice President Kamala Harris made a last-minute pitch to voters in Atlanta on Saturday, underscoring the pivotal role Georgia could play in the forthcoming election just three days away.

In an energetic rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Harris appealed to thousands of supporters, depicting former President Donald Trump as a threat to the nation and positioning herself as an advocate for those struggling financially.

"Alright, Atlanta ... Are we ready to do this!?" Harris called out, receiving an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA UNITED STATES- NOVEMBER 2: The rapper 2 Chainz performs at a Harris-Walz campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Harris, who has consistently noted the importance of Georgia in the election, was joined by local celebrities, including rapper 2 Chainz, who performed for the crowd. Despite the festive atmosphere, the intense heat caused some attendees to faint, requiring medical attention during the event.

The vice president repeatedly put her speech on pause to call attention to those in need of help. "We need a medic over here please, we need a medic over here," she instructed, as the crowd made way for assistance.

Other notable speakers warned of the potential ramifications of a renewed Trump administration.

Acclaimed film director Spike Lee asked the crowd, "Do you want a country of division and fear?" to which they replied resoundingly, "No!"

Senator Jon Ossoff recalled the previous election's battle, stating, "When you defeated him last time he tried to throw away your votes, but Atlanta, we’re ready to defeat him again."

Harris didn't shy away from portraying Trump as "increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge and consumed with grievance," and hungry for "unchecked power."

"If he is elected on day one, Donald Trump would walk in that Oval Office with his enemies list. When I am elected, I will walk in on your behalf with my to-do list," she said.

A key priority for Harris, and likely a response to public concern over the economy, is her proposed plan to combat high costs.

"I will enact the first ever ban on corporate price gouging on groceries," she vowed. She also said she intended to reduce childcare expenses and lower taxes for small businesses.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA UNITED STATES- NOVEMBER 2: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

With the understanding that Georgia's voters could greatly influence the election outcome, Harris urged anyone who hadn't voted yet to hit the polls with a plan on Election Day.