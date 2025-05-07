Juvenile leads Georgia State Patrol on high-speed chase

The Brief A juvenile led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase, ending at Eagle Springs Apartments. The child was located by GSP Aviation and taken into custody without further incident. The name and age of the juvenile have not been released, and potential charges remain unclear.



A juvenile is back in the care of his mother after leading Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper spotted a Hyundai Elantra speeding down Sheppard Road at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the trooper attempted to pull over the car, the driver sped off.

The chase traveled down several city streets before ending up in the Eagle Springs Apartments, where investigators say the child took off running.

The GSP Aviation located him a short time later, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

What we don't know:

The name and age of the child have not been released.

It is not clear what charges he would face, if any.